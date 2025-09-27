T-CHIP to Draft Global Semiconductor Constitution

Hyderabad: Hyderabad will host the T-CHIP Semicon Constitution Summit 2025 on September 27–28 at Hotel Trident, Hitec City, Madhapur bringing together an unprecedented lineup of global leaders, government officials, academia, and industry to draft the guiding framework - or “Semiconductor Constitution” - for building a robust and sustainable semiconductor ecosystem.

The summit, organized under the Technology Chip Innovation Program (T-CHIP), is designed to be more than just a conference. It aims to set a foundational constitution for semiconductors, establishing principles, collaborations, and mandates to accelerate ecosystem development in India and beyond. The initiative builds upon T-CHIP’s Four-Pillar Strategy — Talent, Design, Manufacturing, and Applications — creating a roadmap that addresses every link of the semiconductor value chain.The two-day event will be attended by senior officials from the Government of India and Telangana, including representatives from the Electronics, Education, and Defence sectors (DRDO). Leading voices from academia will include Vice Chancellors of major universities, Prof. V. Balakista Reddy, Chairman of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), and heads of departments from engineering institutions. Global and national industry leaders will also be present, including Dr. KG Vishwanathan, Director of the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), and Mr. Chelle Venkata Rama Raju, Director of Quantum Technologies, alongside international delegates from National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University (NYCU), Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute (TSRI), ARM, and GUS Technology led by CEO CC Chang.One of the highlights of the summit will be IIT Hyderabad presenting its first indigenous Ai chip, symbolizing India’s growing capabilities in semiconductor design. Other sessions will focus on knowledge exchange, with Chip Talks, MoU signings, and awards ceremonies, culminating in a networking dinner where semiconductor stalwarts will discuss pathways for collaboration.Speaking ahead of the summit, Mr. Sundeep Kumar Makthala, Chairman of T-CHIP, said “The T-CHIP Semicon Constitution Summit is not just an event, but the beginning of a movement. For the first time, leaders from government, academia, industry, and international partners will sit together in Hyderabad to draft the guiding principles for a global semiconductor ecosystem. Telangana is the launchpad, but our mission is to serve India and the world.”The summit comes at a critical moment, as the world faces a shortage of 1.5 million semiconductor professionals by 2030, with India alone requiring 85,000 skilled experts. By convening global leaders and defining a shared constitution, the summit aims to position India — with Telangana at its forefront — as a key player in the global chip revolution