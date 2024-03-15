Swear by World As a Family, Prez Murmu Urges People

HYDERABAD: 'From inner peace to world peace' is an essential message for the welfare of the entire humanity in today's global environment, observed President Droupadi Murmu at the global spirituality mahotsav here on Friday.

President Murmu's address sought to build harmony among people of different faiths, emphasising the importance of mutual respect and cooperation to achieve lasting global peace.

"Our culture based on spirituality has always kept the message of 'world as a family' at the centre," she said, drawing from India's rich spiritual heritage. She highlighted the inclusive nature of the country’s dialectical traditions, which prioritise respect for all paths to truth.

Throughout her speech, she invoked the teachings of Lord Mahavir, Lord Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi, illustrating the profound impact of spirituality on moral and ethical values.

Furthermore, she stressed on the importance of individual transformation, adding that personal actions shape collective destinies. She urged the people to focus on self-improvement and altruism, emphasising meditation as a means to attain mental clarity and self-control.

President Murmu reiterated the timeless wisdom of India's spiritual tradition, urging individuals to integrate spiritual ideals into their pursuit of development.