SW Monsoons Setting in over AP around June 6

Visakhapatnam: The Southwest Monsoon is likely to set in over Andhra Pradesh on time this year, between June 4 and June 6, if conditions are favourable. Last year, it was delayed by over a week and set in over Rayalaseema on June 11.

IMD Amaravati said the southwest monsoon will advance into the south Andaman Sea, southeast Bay of Bengal and Nicobar Islands, on May 19 and Kerala on June 1 as per normal schedule, and to Rayalaseema around June 6. Last year also, the monsoon entered the south Andaman Sea on May 19.

An IMD report in April said the monsoon showers between June and September in Andhra Pradesh are likely to be above normal at 106 per cent of the long-period average (LPA).

The state received 13 per cent deficient rainfall during the southwest monsoon in 2023. It recorded a total of 454.6 mm of rainfall between June 1 and September 30 in 2023, which was 13 per cent deficient against the normal of 521.6 mm.

Senior scientist at IMD-Amaravati, S. Karuna Sagar, said this year, the annual southwest monsoon was expected to arrive in AP on its scheduled time between June 4 and June 6 and is expected to pick up strength from the third week of June. "Coastal Andhra Pradesh will experience extreme hot and humid weather conditions before the arrival of the monsoon,’’ he said.

Andhra Pradesh recorded above-normal rainfall for seven times in the past 10 years (from 2013 to 2022) during the southwest monsoon period from June to September. The forecast comes as a relief for the agriculture sector, which heavily relies on SW monsoon for crop production.

About the current weather conditions, the IMD report on Tuesday said thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are likely over isolated places in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema from May 15 to May 18.

During the last 24 hours, Nellore received a rainfall of 12 cm, Anantapur 11 cm, and Bapatla 7 cm.