Suspended Cop Seeks Anticipatory Bail

Hyderabad: Suspended Panjagutta inspector B. Durga Rao, who is absconding after being charged with substituting Amer Raheel, son of former MLA Shakeel Ahmed, with a driver in a hit-and-run case, on Thursday approached the High Court for anticipatory bail.

Rao is accused No. 11 in the FIR registered by the Panjagutta police in relation to the incident where Raheel drove a high-end car into the security barricades at Praja Bhavan. Based on confessions by the other accused, the police registered a case against Durga Rao and Nizamabad circle inspector Prem Kumar apart from 10 other accused, including former MLA Shakeel.