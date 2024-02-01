Top
Home » NationIn Other News

Suspended Cop Seeks Anticipatory Bail

In Other News
DC Correspondent
1 Feb 2024 5:15 PM GMT
Suspended Cop Seeks Anticipatory Bail
x
Suspended Panjagutta inspector B. Durga Rao, who absconded after being charged with substituting Amer Raheel with a driver in a hit-and-run case, approached the High Court for anticipatory bail on Thursday. (Image source: Youtube)

Hyderabad: Suspended Panjagutta inspector B. Durga Rao, who is absconding after being charged with substituting Amer Raheel, son of former MLA Shakeel Ahmed, with a driver in a hit-and-run case, on Thursday approached the High Court for anticipatory bail.

Rao is accused No. 11 in the FIR registered by the Panjagutta police in relation to the incident where Raheel drove a high-end car into the security barricades at Praja Bhavan. Based on confessions by the other accused, the police registered a case against Durga Rao and Nizamabad circle inspector Prem Kumar apart from 10 other accused, including former MLA Shakeel.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
BRS Bodhan MLA Shakeel Ahmed panjagutta anticipatory bail 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X