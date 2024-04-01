Visakhapatnam: Summer has set in over Andhra Pradesh. Many areas are recording above 40 degrees Celsius heat on Monday.

While Rayalseema is bracing for a heat wave for three days from April 3, IMD Amaravati has forecast hot, humid, and uncomfortable weather for coastal Andhra Pradesh and said the mercury there might touch 36 degrees Celsius and above with heavy humidity in the air.

IMD director Stella S told Deccan Chronicle on Monday that Kurnool and Nandyal have registered 42 and above temperatures and the entire Rayalseema region might experience 44 to 45 degrees temperature from Wednesday in view of a gradual increase of heat by one degree every day.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh might also witness heat waves from this month till the end of July.

El Nino would continue till May end; after neutralisation, La Nino would set in for a better southwest monsoon activity.

“The temperatures will remain high due to the El Nino factor,’’ Stella said.

On Monday, Kurnool registered the highest temperature of 42.2 degrees Celsius, 2.6 degrees above normal maximum, followed by Nandyal with 42 degrees Celsius, or 2.5 degrees above normal; Anantapur 41.2, meaning 2.4 degrees above normal, Kadapa 41 degrees or 0.7 degrees above normal, Jangamaheswarapuram 41 degrees or 1.6 above normal and Nellore 40 degrees or 3.3 above normal.

Visakhapatnam city was the coolest place in the state with a temperature of 31.6 degrees Celsius.

IMD, New Delhi, in its national outlook for the April to June period, forecast above-normal maximum temperatures over most parts of the country, except parts of east and northeast India and pockets of northwest India. There, normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely.

The report said that, for this month, above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most states. However, isolated pockets of east, northeast, and northwest regions are likely to experience normal to below-normal maximum temperatures.

During the April-May-June hot weather season, above-normal heat wave days are likely over most parts of the southern peninsula, central India, east India, and plains of northwest India.

The rainfall during April 2024, averaged over the country, is most likely to be normal. Normal to above-normal rainfall is likely over most parts of northwest India and many parts of central India, north peninsular India, and some parts of east and northeast India.