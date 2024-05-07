Sudden Downpour Cools Hyderabad, Upsets People’s Routine

Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed a dramatic shift in weather as it was hit by an unexpected downpour and strong winds on Tuesday, disrupting the daily routine of its residents.

After enduring over 10 days of scorching heat, the city received a much-needed respite as early morning showers started around 4.30 am, cooling the heated landscape and gradually enveloping the entire city. Cloud cover remained until the early hours, substantially lowering temperatures and leading to significant waterlogging in various parts of the city.

The heavy rainfall began in localities such as Serilingampally and Kukatpally and soon spread to Gachibowli, Patancheru, Nizampet, Bachupally, Moosapet, Chandanagar, Kukatpally, Musapeta, Jubilee Hills, and Miyapur. Other areas including Tarnaka, OU campus, Lalapet, Habsiguda, Nacharam, and Mallapur were also affected.

The sudden weather change caused considerable problems for motorists, leading to traffic standstills in congested areas, with motorists forced to travel at reduced speeds due to the gusty conditions. There were reports of power cuts in many areas for hours, affecting thousands of residents including those working from home.

The TS Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (TSSPDCL) issued a safety alert urging residents to exercise caution around fallen power lines and damaged electrical infrastructure. The alert came in response to reported incidents where electric wires were downed, leading to power outages in areas like Jeedimetla's Suchitra division.

Residents were advised not to touch any grounded wires and to report any downed power poles or safety hazards to TSSPDCL immediately.

The intense weather extended beyond the city limits, affecting all districts of Telangana. In Karimnagar district, heavy rains disrupted the scheduled tour of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, prompting its cancellation. Medak town witnessed rain and hailstorms, with Chinthalamanepalli and Kautala mandals in Komaram Bheem district reporting hail.

The districts of Warangal and Siddipet also reported cold weather accompanied by heavy rains and strong winds, while the Mancherial district was struck by thunderstorms and lightning.

The adverse conditions had a significant agricultural impact as well. Farmers expressed concerns as harvested crops at procurement centres got waterlogged, particularly noted at Nimmanapalli village in Peddapalli district where the paddy was affected. Mango orchards in Karimnagar and Warangal districts also suffered due to the strong winds causing fruits to fall.

Standing papaya plantations in Suryapet district were destroyed by heavy rainfall, causing extensive agricultural damage. According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), rainfall measurements included 6.6 mm in Siddipet, 6.2 mm in Karimnagar, and lesser amounts in other affected districts.

The IMD issued an alert for nine districts for continued rainfall with moderate rain or thundershowers. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 40 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively, advising residents and authorities to remain vigilant and prepared for more unpredictable weather.

Fans of the IPL, meanwhile, are weary about Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match scheduled on May 8 at the Uppal stadium. The weather forecast for the day of the match indicates clear skies in the morning, though there's a possibility of rain at 6 pm, 90 minutes before kickoff.

Currently, the chance of rain just before the game stands at about 32 per cent. With more than 24 hours left until this crucial match, it’s uncertain if the weather conditions will improve, which is also a concern for CSK.