Guwahati: A clash broke out between the Guwahati University Students' Union and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at Guwahati University on Monday where the University Students’ Union along with a few other student organizations had been protesting against the display of black flags and anti-CAA demonstrations within the university premises.

The clash coincided with the ABVP State Students’ Leaders’ Conference which was scheduled to take place at the BKB Auditorium.

Trouble ensued when the ABVP members were rallying for their conference at the auditorium. This led to a confrontation between the two sides, escalating tensions and resulting in a physical altercation.

Though the situation was brought under control, sources said that tension was still prevailing due to the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

It is significant that the All Assam Students Union (AASU) has started a protest against the implementation of the act in Assam. Their protest has started in many parts of Assam along with 11 other parties and organisations. The AASU has also moved a writ petition in the Supreme Court of India to stay the implementation of the CAA and argued that the act ‘legitimises illegal migration”, and “adversely impacts indigenous traditions and violates constitutional provisions.”