Student Expelled by Nasr School Was Battling Depression, Was on Medication: Sources

Hyderabad: A student who was expelled from the Nasr Girls School, allegedly over attendance shortage as claimed by the principal, is a young athlete who is battling psychological challenges, sources said, in a rebuttal to the principal’s claim.

They said that the criteria employed by the school to justify the expulsion was contrary to the ICSE rules, which allow for condonation in case of attendance shortage.

Given that the rules allow for the chief executive and secretary to consider cases of students who have below 60 per cent attendance, they questioned how the school could ignore the special circumstance of the girl taking part in athletics, battling psychological problems of anxiety and depression, and being on medication for a year were ignored.

The school's attempt to deflect criticism by citing attendance requirements fails to acknowledge the broader issue of the mental health of students and the responsibility of educational institutions to provide a supportive environment, the sources said.

They said the school even took to social media to blame the newspaper for “fabrication” but the public response, despite the school's efforts to control the narrative, further revealed the community's discontent.

Parents, echoing the sentiments of those directly affected, argued that schools should prioritise nurturing students rather than resorting to expulsion based on mock exams. The comments section, before being disabled, was flooded with disapproving voices, highlighting a shared concern among the school's stakeholders.