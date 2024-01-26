State Govt To Review GHMC Functioning Soon

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy or transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar, incharge minister for Hyderabad, will chair the first meeting by the Congress government to review the overall functioning of the GHMC, within a week.

Ahead of the review, the GHMC officials have focused on the revenue generation aspect. As part of this, officials have drawn up a list of major property tax defaulters whom they will approach the pay their dues.

The defaulters include government departments besides private property owners who owe over Rs 2,000 crore in property tax to GHMC. The BRS government had neglected the collection of tax from these sectors.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) principal secretary M. Dana Kishore recently held a meeting and directed officials to reach the target of Rs 2,100 crore property tax for 2023-24. The corporation has collected Rs 1,282 crore up to January 24.

The proposed review meeting is sending jitters to Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) agencies. Under CRMP, private agencies under the BRS regime were given road restoration contracts. In 2019, the 709 km of main roads in the city were handed over to the four private agencies at an estimated cost of Rs 1,827 crore in seven packages.

At the GHMC sanitation wing, several agencies executing sanitation works were recently replaced and the proposed review meeting is said to be creating anxiety among them.

The progress of the construction of flyovers, underpasses, road underbridges (RuBs), and road overbridges (RoBs) built under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) will also be closely examined. The Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) works taken up to revamp the stormwater drain network in the city at a cost of Rs 858.32 crore will also come under the lens.