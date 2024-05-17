State Draws Up Plans to Improve Public Infra in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The GHMC has prepared two comprehensive plans for city development and related projects, one with a six-month timeline and another that will be implemented over a year. These plans — formulated following a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy — include drafting financial strategies for implementing infrastructure projects.

These projects are part of the strategic road development plan (SRDP), the comprehensive road maintenance programme (CRMP) for road restoration, junction improvement work for better traffic flow as well as the strategic nala development programme (SNDP) for improving the stormwater drain network.

Other aspects emphasise the city's cleanliness, development of green spaces, installation of artworks, and pedestrian-friendly facilities. Both plans were sent to municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) principal secretary M. Dana Kishore from the GHMC Head Office on Friday.

Department heads from various GHMC wings presented a detailed briefing to GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose who then suggested adjustments before the plans were forwarded to Kishore.

The plans also stress the importance of coordination with line departments, such as the TS Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL), for utility relocation during the execution of development projects.

An exclusive plan for lakes was also included, focusing on fencing them with chain-link mesh to prevent encroachment and constructing box drains to divert sewage as part of the lake rejuvenation efforts.

A GHMC official said measures to prevent vector-borne diseases would be intensified, including speeding up anti-larval operations and conducting household visits, particularly in slums, to identify and eliminate mosquito breeding sources.