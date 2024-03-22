Srivari Teppotsavam reaches grand third day in Tirumala

Tirupati: The annual Srivari Teppotsavam in Tirumala continued on a grand scale, reaching its third day on Friday. On this auspicious day, the utsava idols of Lord Malayappa Swamy with his divine consorts Sri Devi and Bhu Devi were taken for a holy ride in the sacred Swami Pushkarini pond.

The festivities began in the evening with a grand procession carrying the ornately decorated idols from the main temple through the four mada streets to the Swami Pushkarini, accompanied by chanting of vedic hymns. After rituals at the temple tank, the idols were mounted on a vibrant and colourful floral float after 7 pm.

The floating barge carrying the idols then circled the Pushkarini, allowing devotees lining the banks to catch glimpses and seek blessings. Religious discourses, devotional music, and chanting further heightened the spiritual atmosphere.

For the remaining two days of the annual Teppotsavams, the processional deity of Lord Malayappa will ride atop the sacred Tiruchi garden pedestal along the four mada streets, blessing devotees before being mounted on the floral float for the evening's Pushkarini ride. Swamy along with his consorts will ride five rounds on the fourth day and seven rounds on the final day.