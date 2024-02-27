Srisailam's safety-fencing project work drags, likely after Sivaratri

Kurnool: The Srisailam temple governing panel is concentrating its attention on the safety of visiting devotees by erecting a protective fence around the Devasthanams’ forest areas, but the project is facing delays even as the Maha Shivaratri season is approaching.

Tenders have been invited for the project that costs `5.50 crore with a one-year deadline for its completion. The Srisailam temple is situated in the heart of the dense Nallamala forest.

Devotees often face problems from wild animals like leopards and bears. Forest officials normally implement a ban on public movement from July 1 to September 30 to facilitate the unhindered breeding activity of leopards in the Nallamala forest.

The temple authorities aimed to erect iron fencing, keeping the future needs in mind. This structure will also have, in part, physical walls to restrict entry of wild animals to the temple premises.

Officials have initiated the tender process for the fencing of the area from Goshala to the banks of River Krishna, a distance of 11km.

The government has given the nod for inviting tenders. However, the works are yet to start despite a lapse of six months.

Forest officials, however, say the Nallamala forest is the habitat of wild animal population, and ask where these will go if not live in the forest. Forest official V. Narasimhulu noted that the temple and the town are located amid the deep Nallamala forest. Wild animals routinely pass through the area.

On Sunday, a leopard attacked a forest watcher in Nallamala forest close to Mahanandi. He has been sent to a Nandyal hospital for treatment. Locals say a leopard attacked a dog in a village and dragged it deep into the forest.

The temple authorities are encouraging the use of firecrackers during night, particularly along the outer ring road, to scare away wild animals. Thousands of devotees visit the temple in the first week of March for the Maha Shivaratri brahmotsavam.

They might face trouble from wild animals on their way to and from the temple. The temple is not in a position to provide accommodation for all devotees.

Temple executive engineer V. Ramakrishna said, “We have invited tenders, finalised the contractor and signed an agreement with the agency. We would start the work once Maha Shivaratri celebrations are over.”