Srikakulam, Vizag Observe National Dengue Day

VISHAKHAPATNAM: Speakers on occasion of the National Dengue Day on Thursday in Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam districts advised people to focus on preventive measures, such as maintaining surroundings clean, to combat the disease.

In Malkapuram area of Visakhapatnam, malaria inspector D. Ravi Kumar, who was the chief guest, highlighted the initiatives taken by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in combating the disease.

Quoting World Health Organisation, Ravi Kumar pointed out that dengue infections have surged globally, affecting 100-400 million people annually. This makes public awareness about the disease crucial, as nearly half of the world's population is at risk.

He advised residents to eliminate standing water around their homes and use mosquito repellents to protect themselves from mosquito-borne diseases. "Keeping our environment clean is essential for achieving a dengue-free Visakhapatnam," the malaria inspector emphasised.

In Srikakulam, district medical and health officer Dr. B. Meenakshi flagged off a procession in the city to spread awareness about what causes dengue and preventive measures that can be taken.

"Dengue is transmitted by Aedes aegypti mosquito. To prevent it, we must ensure that our environment is not conducive to mosquito breeding," she underlined.