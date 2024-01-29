Sri Rama Sene Founder Calls for Action on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigration in Karnataka

MANGALURU: Sri Rama Sene founder Pramod Muthalik has demanded that the state government take stringent action against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Karnataka. Speaking to reporters in Bagalkot, Muthalik expressed concern over the influx of illegal immigrants into Karnataka and criticized the authorities for their failure to promptly address the issue. Expressing his concerns, Muthalik stated, "The government and the administration should swiftly address this issue and repatriate them to their home country. We are aware of their whereabouts, and the government must act promptly."

Despite the government acknowledging the issue of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, Muthalik criticized the lack of stringent measures to investigate their backgrounds. Demanding immediate action, Muthalik called upon the state government to identify such individuals across all districts of Karnataka before it is too late. He warned, "If the government fails to act, we will initiate a substantial movement on this matter. Sri Rama Sene will address this issue in the upcoming state-level meeting and determine our future course of action." According to Muthalik, many Bangladeshi immigrants have entered Karnataka by posing as laborers and working in various sectors. Speaking toMuthalik alleged that these immigrants often claim to be from Delhi or other North Indian states when questioned but lack proper documentation. He mentioned that they are employed in various capacities, including working in coffee estates in the Malnad region, construction labor, salons, and other fields in Coastal districts and the state capital, Bengaluru.Despite the government acknowledging the issue of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, Muthalik criticized the lack of stringent measures to investigate their backgrounds. Demanding immediate action, Muthalik called upon the state government to identify such individuals across all districts of Karnataka before it is too late. He warned, "If the government fails to act, we will initiate a substantial movement on this matter. Sri Rama Sene will address this issue in the upcoming state-level meeting and determine our future course of action."