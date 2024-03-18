Spur-Winged Lapwing Spotted for the First Time in India at Warangal

HYDERABAD: For the first time in India, a spur-winged lapwing, a rare plover, has been sighted by a photographer in Warangal’s Ammavaripeta lake.

Dr. Jagan Pannala, a zoology doctorate holder and a faculty member at a college in Warangal, spotted the bird.

MP Jairam Ramesh congratulated Dr. Jagan on X for being the first birder in India to spot the spur-winged lapwing.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, birdwatcher Sriram Reddy said that this momentous sighting will mark a unique record. “There is no clarity as to where the bird came from. It is a vagrant bird; it is very rarely seen beyond its usual habitations in African, Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern regions”, he said.

He further added “It will be interesting to see how long it's going to stay at Warangal and when it leaves and which migratory species of birds it will follow.”

On his part, Sriram Reddy recently spotted a rare “brown wood owl” in the Kavadigundla forest ranges.

Speaking about his spotting, he said that the owl was never spotted in Telangana before.

“There are 12 classified owl species in the Telangana region. The brown wood owl is now the 13th in the state. It is generally spotted near the coastal forests of Kerala and Maharashtra and in Andhra Pradesh’s Maredumilli regions”, he added.