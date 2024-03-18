Top
Home » Nation » In Other News

Spur-Winged Lapwing Spotted for the First Time in India at Warangal

In Other News
DC Correspondent
18 March 2024 5:19 PM GMT
Two rare birds sighted in Telangana recently
Spur-Winged Lapwing Spotted for the First Time in India at Warangal
x
Brown wood owl. (Image: Sriram Reddy)

HYDERABAD: For the first time in India, a spur-winged lapwing, a rare plover, has been sighted by a photographer in Warangal’s Ammavaripeta lake.

Dr. Jagan Pannala, a zoology doctorate holder and a faculty member at a college in Warangal, spotted the bird.

MP Jairam Ramesh congratulated Dr. Jagan on X for being the first birder in India to spot the spur-winged lapwing.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, birdwatcher Sriram Reddy said that this momentous sighting will mark a unique record. “There is no clarity as to where the bird came from. It is a vagrant bird; it is very rarely seen beyond its usual habitations in African, Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern regions”, he said.

He further added “It will be interesting to see how long it's going to stay at Warangal and when it leaves and which migratory species of birds it will follow.”

On his part, Sriram Reddy recently spotted a rare “brown wood owl” in the Kavadigundla forest ranges.

Speaking about his spotting, he said that the owl was never spotted in Telangana before.

“There are 12 classified owl species in the Telangana region. The brown wood owl is now the 13th in the state. It is generally spotted near the coastal forests of Kerala and Maharashtra and in Andhra Pradesh’s Maredumilli regions”, he added.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
rare birds warangal Telangana birds 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X