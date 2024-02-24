Speeding Car Damages Solar Roof on Hyderabad's Outer Ring Road Cycling Track

Hyderabad: A speeding car rammed into the cycling track on the Outer Ring Road in Narsingi at about 4 am on Sunday, damaging a portion of the solar roof. No casualties were reported.

Two vertical columns, four horizontal beams and a portion of the concrete flooring were damaged. HMDA officials said the driver of the car abandoned the vehicle after removing its numberplates.

“This is not the first accident. Since its inauguration in October 2023, over six crashes have been reported to us and these accidents have left the cyclist worried,” a HMDA official said.

Ravi Sambari from the Hyderabad Cycling Revolution (HCR), a community that promotes active mobility, urged the authorities to set up crash barriers along the track to protect cyclists in the event of a motor vehicle crash. “Many people are using the facility and such accidents can turn fatal for them,” he said.

This 23-km cycle track is a one-of-its-kind facility in the state, running in two segments —8.5 km from Nanakramguda to the TS Police Academy and 14.5 km from Kollur to Narsingi.