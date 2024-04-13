Speeding Bus Crash Kills Boy, Injures Several on Kasimkota Highway

VISHAKHAPATNAM: A horrific accident on the Kasimkota National Highway Friday afternoon claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and left several others injured.

According to preliminary reports, a speeding private college bus traveling from Visakhapatnam to Makavarapalem swerved off the road and collided with a stationary mobile food vendor on the highway shoulder.

The impact of the crash proved fatal for 12-year-old Gaus, who was reportedly travelling with his family from Pendurthi to their home village of Pithapuram. The family had stopped near Bayyavaram for a meal when their vehicle was struck by the bus.

"The cause of the accident is still under investigation," said inspector Vinod, who arrived at the scene with a team of officers. "However, initial reports suggest that the bus driver, Kondregula Ushakiran, may have been driving under the influence of alcohol."

The collision also resulted in injuries to the food vendor operators, Gollavelli Govinda, Gollavelli Ramanamma, and Gunnabattula Lakshmi. Several bystanders were also hurt, with two reported to be in critical condition. All injured were transported to NTR Hospital, with some requiring further treatment being transferred to King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam.

Police have registered a case against the bus driver, Kondregula Ushakiran, and the investigation is ongoing.