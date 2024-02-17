Special Trains for Sammakka Sarakka 2024, Check List

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy announced that the Ministry of Railways has arranged special trains for the Sammakka Sarakka Medaram Jathara for 4 days between February 21 and 24. “These special trains will help facilitate devotees to commute to Medaram during Sammakka Sarakka Jathara," the minister said.These are the special trains to be operated:07017/07018: Sirpur Kagaznagar - Warangal - Sirpur Kagaznagar07014/07015: Warangal - Secunderabad - Warangal07019/0720 Nizamabad - Warangal - NizamabadThese trains will ensure connectivity to major centres including Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Sirpur Kagaznagar, Bellampalli, Mancherial, Ramagundam, Peddapalli, Jammikunta, Bhongir, Jangaon, Ghanpur, Kammareddi, Manoharabad, Medchal, Aler and other places“The Narendra Modi Government has been committed to protecting and preserving tribal culture and traditions and towards the welfare of tribal communities. In addition to the special trains for the Sammakka Sarakka Jathara, the Government of India will also be providing Rs. 3 crores towards conducting the Medaram Jathara”," Kishan Reddy added.