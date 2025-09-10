SLP’s CCC Eyes Indian Market to Drive Decarbonization in Oil & Gas and Heavy Industry

Mumbai: Carbon Capture Company (CCC), the UAE’s first dedicated carbon capture and storage (CCS) project development platform, is entering the Indian market as part of its global expansion strategy. Founded in 2023 by SLP Project Management Services, CCC aims to help India address its significant share of global CO₂ emissions, currently among the highest in the world, with industrial sectors like oil & gas, steel, and cement accounting for over 35% of the country’s total emissions. The company’s goal is to help capture and store millions of tonnes of CO₂ annually in India by the next decade, while accelerating the adoption of climate-resilient industrial practices and supporting the country’s 2070 net-zero commitment.

The company will deliver end-to-end CCS solutions tailored to high-emission industries, alongside Decarbonization Strategy & Advisory and Policy & Climate Governance Advisory. It also fosters partnerships for R&D, innovation, and capacity building across the carbon management ecosystem.With India’s net-zero 2070 goal and the push to cut Scope 1 industrial emissions, CCC’s planned entry comes as a timely boost to the nation’s decarbonization efforts. For businesses aiming to scale globally, sustainability is now a market necessity. CCC helps integrate decarbonization strategies, ensure regulatory alignment, and tap into emerging carbon markets. With India’s 26 sedimentary basins offering 291 gigatonnes of CO₂ storage potential, CCC is working with public and private players to co-develop scalable CCS projects.“With a significant portion of India’s GDP driven by sectors with hard to abate emissions, the real impact will come not from offsets but through deep decarbonization. We work with organisations as partners to design and implement CCS strategies that enable a just and measurable transition to net zero,” said Dr. Miniya Chatterji, CEO, Sustain Labs Paris.Drawing on its strong track record and proven practices from the U.S. and Europe, CCC’s India plans will focus on innovation partnerships, pilot programs, and skill-development initiatives to help industries future-proof operations and meet global sustainability benchmarks. These efforts will also advance R&D collaboration and strengthen policy frameworks through public-private partnerships, addressing infrastructure gaps, institutional readiness, and regulatory clarity.CCC brings over 15 years of CCS expertise and more than 30 years of global experience in engineering and EPC project management. The company has worked on ADNOC’s Sustainability Strategy and provided high-level government advisory to four ministries in the UAE, including the Prime Minister’s Office. Its project footprint spans across geographies such as Norway, the U.S., and Australia, demonstrating its capability in delivering impactful decarbonization and policy solutions worldwide.