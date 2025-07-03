Slice Introduces First UP-based Bank Branch In Country

Slice Bank has revolutionized banking experience by introducing UPI-based credit card. Not stopping at the credit card, for the first time in the country, it also launched one of it's bank branch and an ATM that would function with UPI, at Koramangala in Bengaluru. This would make seeking credit with less fee, in a phased manner.

Slice Bank authorities said their aim was to provide quality banking services utilizing technological innovations.

The UPI Credit card called as Slice Super Card will enable the customers to seek credit in a hassle-free manner. Recently, Slice Bank had merged with NESFB. After the merger, Slice is focusing on expanding the bank's services and use of technology.

With the entire bank switching to digital mode, customers can expect faster disposal of services.

The UPI ATM will enable customers to deposit and withdraw money at the UPI ATM.

The bank authorities would not collect joining or annual fee for Slice UPI Credit card. Just as UPI transactions, the banking UPI services will also be fast and easy. Customers can increase the limit of their credit card limit by scanning QR codes or through making UPI payments promptly. On payments through Slice UPI credit card, 3% cash back would be offered.