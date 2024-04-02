Six fishermen go missing in sea off Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Six fishermen, who ventured into the sea on their motorised fibre boat from Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour, have been reported missing in the sea.

According to reports, they sailed towards the south. After crossing Gangavaram Port, all contact has been lost with the boat.

The fishermen belong to Mukkam village in Bhogapuram mandal of Vizianagaram district and Jalaripeta of Visakhapatnam.

The boat belongs to Kari Chinna Rao of Mukkam village, who is also among those missing. The other fishermen on the boat are Vasupalli Appanna, Kari Chinna Sattiyya, Kari Narendra, Vasupalli Podugu Appanna and Mylapalli Mahesh.

AP Mechanised Boat Operators’ Association president Vasupalli Janakiram said a helicopter and a vessel from the Indian Coast Guard are searching for the missing fishermen. Two mechanised boats with expert swimmers have been dispatched.

A fishermen leader Chandrasekhar said the boat might have overturned due to heavy winds, throwing all the six into water. A strong rip current might have dragged them into the sea, he added.