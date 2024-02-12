Singareni Recruitment Under ACB Scanner

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials are verifying documents and certificates collected from the Singareni Collieries office at Kothagudem as part of an inquiry into alleged irregularities in job recruitment.

During an internal audit, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) officials found violations in issuing medical fitness certificates by the office of the Chief Medical Officer to unidentified persons to get jobs in the state-run company. Following the revelation, a close tab is being kept on issuing fitness certificates for recruitment.

A few days ago, a team of ACB officials visited the SCCL head office at Kothagudem to inquire into alleged irregularities in the matter.

A number of persons have obtained jobs based on these certificates. "We are still keeping a close watch on the issue. Based on preliminary inquiries, we will initiate action," the sources said.

The ACB also questioned some officials in connection with the irregularities and obtained a list of candidates who secured jobs by submitting fitness certificates issued by the medical officers.