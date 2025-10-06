Sidz AI Mindcast: A First-of-Its-Kind Self-Podcast Where Human Meets AI

What happens when you sit across from your own digital twin and ask life’s deepest questions? For digital coach and reformer Siddharth Rajsekar, popularly known as Sidz, the answer is the Sidz AI Mindcast — the world’s first Human × AI self-podcast.

Digital coach Siddharth Rajsekar

In this pioneering experiment, Sidz, the Founder of Internet Lifestyle Hub, India’s largest coaching community, engages not with guests but with his AI counterpart — a digital mirror modelled on his voice, insights, and worldview. The series blends self-reflection and artificial intelligence to explore what it truly means to be human in an age where machines can talk back.

Across ten released episodes, the dialogues delve into profound themes — from whether AI can possess intuition or creativity, to whether it can lead, love, or even comprehend spirituality. The discussions also probe the ethics of AI immortality, algorithmic parenting, and emotional authenticity in a simulated world. Each exchange is marked by tension and curiosity — with Sidz questioning the AI’s understanding of life, and the AI responding with logic, data, and philosophical counterpoints. The dynamic highlights both the potential and limitations of artificial intelligence, while celebrating the distinctly human traits of emotion, intuition, and conscience. Sidz describes the project as “a mirror for the mind” — an exploration of how AI can deepen human introspection rather than replace it. “AI can extend our reach,” he says, “but it is our humanity — our intuition, our stories, our soul — that gives life meaning.” Positioned at the intersection of technology and philosophy, the Sidz AI Mindcast challenges listeners — entrepreneurs, thinkers, and creators alike — to reflect on leadership, empathy, love, and the moral essence that separates humans from machines. With more episodes on the horizon, the Mindcast redefines digital storytelling — transforming AI from a tool of automation into a partner in self-discovery and a prototype for the future of human–machine dialogue.



