SHRM India Gears Up For The ‘Festival of Work’ - A Celebration Of People, Purpose, Possibilities

The SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo 2025, themed “Festival of Work”, is set to be one of the country’s most significant gatherings of business and HR leaders, celebrating 20 years of SHRM India’s impact on the world of work. Designed as a vibrant confluence of ideas, innovation, and inspiration, the event will bring together CXOs, policymakers, HR professionals, and young leaders to explore how organizations can build purposeful, inclusive, and future-ready workplaces. With discussions spanning AI-driven transformation, ethical leadership, mental well-being, and the evolving nature of work, the 2025 edition promises to be both a celebration of people and a roadmap for the future of work in India and beyond.

















According to Achal Khanna, CEO – SHRM APAC & MENA, discusses the upcoming SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo 2025, themed “Festival of Work.” As SHRM India celebrates its 20th anniversary, Khanna shares how this year’s event goes beyond a traditional HR conference — evolving into a vibrant celebration of people, purpose, and possibilities. She reflects on SHRM’s two-decade journey in shaping India’s HR landscape and explains how the 2025 edition aims to redefine the meaning of work in an era driven by digital transformation, inclusion, and human connection.



Talking about the inspiration behind this year’s theme, Achal Khanna explains that the “Festival of Work” is much more than a conference; it’s a celebration of work itself. “The conference aims to be a vibrant convergence of people, ideas, and purpose, where passion meets empathy and innovation connects with culture,” she says. In today’s world, where work is continuously evolving, SHRM India 2025 will serve as a moment to pause, reflect, and reclaim the joy of work. The event is designed for everyone, from strategy leaders and culture builders to young professionals, who are driven by the desire to make work more human and meaningful. Khanna adds, “This year’s theme encourages everyone to take a step back and commemorate how work has changed over time. It’s not just about productivity anymore; it’s about people, connection, and the collective joy of creating something impactful together.”



Over the past two decades, SHRM India has emerged as a trusted voice in shaping the future of work and human resources in India. From leading policy dialogues to building strong HR communities, the organization has left a deep and lasting mark on workplaces across industries. “This year, we’re celebrating 20 years of purpose-led growth and empowerment,” Khanna notes.

“It’s a milestone that reflects our commitment to learning, leadership, and innovation, creating inspiring workplaces and setting new standards of HR excellence.” The SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo 2025 is designed to cater to the diverse needs of CXOs, policymakers, and HR professionals from all sectors. Khanna explains, “It’s a perfect platform for leaders across the work ecosystem. CXOs will find strategy and innovation sessions, policymakers can participate in dialogues around workplace transformation, and HR professionals will gain hands-on insights from experts.”

The event will feature mainstage talks, deep-dive sessions, and an HR expo, ensuring that each participant, whether from corporate, government, or startups, takes away actionable ideas that can create a meaningful impact in their organizations. “It’s a blend of inspiration and practical learning,” she adds. This year’s conference will focus on some of the most critical shifts shaping the global workplace.



According to Khanna, discussions will revolve around AI-driven transformation, inclusive leadership, workplace well-being, and the future of skills. “The sessions will explore how companies can adopt technology while keeping people at the center,” she says. Other important themes include ethical decision-making, sustainability, and building resilient cultures. Khanna emphasizes that the 2025 conference aims to strike a balance between innovation and empathy, encouraging leaders to rethink how they define success in a world where technology is changing faster than ever.



“The goal,” she explains, “is to help organizations become not only efficient but also purposeful, inclusive, and deeply human.” Preparing for an AI-Driven Future Addressing how SHRM India is preparing to tackle the changing needs of HR leaders in India, Khanna points out that AI and technology are reshaping every aspect of work. “The 2025 conference is all about helping leaders respond to these changes while maintaining a focus on people,” she says. Through masterclasses and hands-on workshops, attendees will explore practical tools and strategies to drive transformation within their organizations. “The mix of global and local perspectives at SHRM India makes the event a perfect platform for leaders to navigate challenges such as automation, hybrid work, reskilling, and culture building,” Khanna explains. “We want to help leaders make decisions that are both data-driven and empathetic, preparing their teams for the future of work.” Among the key session themes, AI, ethical leadership, workplace inclusion, and mental well-being, Khanna believes mental well-being will deeply resonate with the Indian workforce. “Today’s professionals face immense pressure,” she says. “Organizations are realizing that productivity starts with individual well-being. Mental health is no longer just a personal issue; it’s a workplace concern.”



The sessions on mental health will focus on managing stress, achieving work-life balance, and building emotional resilience. Khanna adds, “This focus encourages organizations to design safe, healthy, and empathetic workplaces where people feel valued and motivated. When employees thrive, businesses thrive too.” SHRM India’s mission revolves around three key pillars: People, Purpose, and Possibilities. Khanna explains how the organization helps companies put these values into practice. “People are at the heart of everything we do,” she says. “SHRM India empowers HR professionals to become change agents who create growth-driven cultures.” “Purpose,” she continues, “comes from leadership guided by strong values. We help organizations develop strategies that align business goals with a larger mission.” And as for “Possibilities,” Khanna describes them as the outcomes of embracing innovation and technology.



Through its events, consulting services, learning programs, awards, and collaborations, SHRM India acts as a bridge between ideas and action. “We help companies create workplaces where people thrive and where business success aligns with human potential,” she adds. Looking ahead, Khanna envisions HR playing a strategic role in driving business growth over the next decade. “HR will no longer be just a support function,” she predicts. “With digital transformation accelerating, HR leaders will use data, AI, and analytics to make smarter workforce decisions.” The focus will be on building flexible, inclusive, and skill-ready organizations that can adapt quickly to change. Employee experience, ethical leadership, and sustainability will form the foundation of HR strategies in the coming years. “By balancing technology with empathy,” Khanna concludes, “HR will define the purpose and culture of tomorrow’s workplaces. As work continues to evolve, it’s essential to ensure it remains deeply human.” The SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo 2025 is shaping up to be a true Festival of Work — a place where leaders, innovators, and professionals come together to learn, collaborate, and celebrate the changing world of work. As SHRM India enters its third decade, its mission remains clear: to empower organizations and individuals to create workplaces that are productive, inclusive, and human-centered. In Khanna’s words, “It’s not just about the future of work, it’s about the future of how we experience work. And that’s something worth celebrating.

