Govt Should Conduct Impartial Investigation : Cabin Crew's Pinky's father

Baramati : Shivkumar Mali, the father of flight attendant Pinky Mali, who lost her life in the plane crash that killed Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar, on Friday, supported NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar's demands for a comprehensive investigation into the January 28 crash that claimed 5 lives.

Speaking to the media, Mali expressed his total agreement with Pawar's statement regarding the circumstances of the tragedy.

"I agree 100% with Rohit Pawar's opinion. It should be investigated. The truth should come out," he said.

Referring to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) order of special safety audit of M/s VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd following the fatal crash of a Learjet 45 (VT-SSK), he said, "An investigation is underway into the VSR company. When the truth comes out, we will know whether this was an accident or a conspiracy."

"Any government agency should investigate. I have lost my daughter. I hope the government will conduct an impartial investigation of the agency involved and that my daughter will receive justice," he added.

Rohit Pawar, on Wednesday, visited the Marine Drive police station in Mumbai to file an FIR related to the Ajit Pawar plane crash case. However, he alleged that senior officials refused to register the FIR.

Addressing reporters, Rohit Pawar said," We came to the Marine Drive police station to file an FIR. After arriving at the police station, a junior police officer -- "junior" meaning an officer who is authorised to register an FIR -- was present. The senior PI was also there.

After talking to them and convincing them, they brought a laptop and started the process of printing our FIR. Then a higher officer, the Additional DCP, arrived and said that this FIR could not be registered. But see, according to the new act, any FIR regarding a cognizable offence has to be registered. It is the right of every individual who is a citizen of this country."

Pawar also alleged links between VSR's company and Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, claiming that due to these connections, as well as the close relationships many BJP leaders have with VSR, direct action against VSR has not been taken. Rohit Pawar added that since the passing of Ajit Pawar, it remains unclear whether it was deliberate or an accident, and this needs to be investigated.

Meanwhile, the DGCA has constituted a multi-disciplinary audit team that observed several non-compliances of approved procedures in the organisation in the area of airworthiness, air safety, and flight operations.

Deficiency reporting forms have been issued to M/s VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd in the abovementioned areas to submit root cause analysis on the non-compliances for further assessment by the DGCA, the statement added.

Ajit Pawar died on the morning of January 28 when the Learjet 45 aircraft (VT-SSK) carrying him crash-landed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district. The aircraft went down near the runway threshold, killing all five people on board. Among the deceased were Pawar, his personal security officer, a flight attendant, and two pilots.

He was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati to campaign for the Zilla Panchayat elections.



