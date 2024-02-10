Seven killed, 15 injured in fatal road accident at Nellore

Seven persons were killed and 15 others seriously injured in a horrific road accident at the Musunuru toll plaza on the National Highway in Nellore district.According to initial reports, the accident occurred when a speeding lorry rammed into another lorry that was stationary at the toll plaza. At the same moment, a private bus bus collided head-on with the moving lorry."It was a devastating scene. One lorry hit the other and then the bus hit one of the lorries. There were passengers inside the bus and it was crowded," said a police officer who is monitoring the situation.Hearing the loud collision, toll plaza employees and passersby rushed to the accident site. Along with them, police teams also reached the spot and launched rescue operations. The injured were pulled out from the mangled vehicles and shifted to the district hospital.According to sources, over 15 persons have been admitted with serious injuries. Police officials said the number of casualties may rise as some of the injured persons are in critical condition.