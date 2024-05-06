Top
Senior Congress leader Sardar Ali dies

5 May 2024 7:52 PM GMT
Nizamabad: Senior Congress leader Sardar Ali died at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday following ill health. He contested as MLA from Nizamabad constituency in 1994 Assembly elections. His son Irfan Ali is the minority wing chairman of district Congress committee. The last rites were conducted here on Sunday. BRS MLC Farooq Hussain, Telangana state Urdu Academy chairman Taher Bin Hamdan, and others took part in the funeral.

