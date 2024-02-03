Seethakka Orders Cleanliness Drive in Villages

HYDERABAD: Minister for panchayati raj and rural development Danasari Seethakka has ordered the holding of a cleanliness drive between February 7 and 14. She further ordered officials to see that shortage of water does not arise in the ensuing summer season.

The minister gave the order while addressing a video conference with officials. It may be noted that the term of the sarpanchs had ended on January 31. Workers and officials who participate and perform well in the campaign will be feted on February 15.

The minister further ordered that special officers who have been appointed should oversee the NREGS works. She also called on district collectors to launch an awareness campaign and see that those attending the Medaram fair do not carry any plastic bags.