Security Forces Recover Huge Cache of Arms and Explosives in J&K Mendhar

Srinagar : Security forces on Wednesday recovered a significant cache of arms and explosives during a cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) in the Kasbalari area of Mendhar sub-division in Jammu and Kashmir’s frontier Poonch district.

According to official sources, the operation was launched after specific intelligence inputs indicated the presence of suspicious material in Mohalla Salani, Kasbalari, falling under the jurisdiction of Police Station Mendhar. Acting swiftly, a joint team of security forces initiated a thorough search of the area.

During the operation, personnel recovered a substantial quantity of arms and explosives, including one large improvised explosive device (IED) weighing approximately 4.5 kilograms, one smaller IED, two Chinese-made hand grenades, one 9 mm pistol along with two live rounds, twenty-two rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition and one old black bag used to conceal the material.

Officials said the recovery was made after a suspicious black bag was spotted during routine patrolling. “Exercising extreme caution, the forces inspected the bag and discovered the explosive devices and ammunition inside,” an official said adding that the bomb disposal squad of the Army was immediately called to the site and the recovered IEDs and grenades were safely transported to a secure location and destroyed in a controlled explosion early in the morning. Authorities confirmed that no loss of life or property occurred during the disposal process.

A case has been registered at Police Station Mendhar, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the origin of the recovered material and identify individuals or groups involved. Officials said more details are expected as the probe progresses.