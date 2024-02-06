Secunderabad Station is Chaos as Trains Delayed

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad-New Delhi Telangana Express which was scheduled to leave at 6 am on Monday was suddenly rescheduled to 4.30 pm, the authorities blaming it on late running of its pairing train. This was one of the several trains affected by fog, especially in North India.

The Secunderabad station platforms were crowded with passengers who had turned up to take their trains. Many passengers learned that their trains were inordinately delayed only when they reached the station.

Meanwhile, the MMTS service, which is the first to bear brunt of any disruption, faced the cancellation of 21 service till January 11 of this month. The Secunderabad Guntur Intercity Express, Secunderabad Bhadrachalam Kakatiya Express are on the cancellation list.



