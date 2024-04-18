Hyderabad: It was a trip back in time going through the antique pieces and materials of Indian railways put together in the museum housed at Kacheguda railway station platform number one.

A week-long celebration featuring several unique events culminated on Thursday commemorating World Heritage Day which is celebrated every April 18.

Indian Railways has been at the forefront of preserving the country’s rich heritage in the form of monuments and sites. This day is also an occasion when authorities spread awareness about the country’s rich cultural diversity and the importance of preserving ancient heritage for the benefit of future generations

Kacheguda station came alive when employees of South Central Railway (SCR), their children, and several students came up with enthusiastic performances, including rendering rail-related songs and dances during the cultural programmes organised to highlight the need to restore heritage and historic sites and monuments.

The run-up to the day included debates, drawing, and essay writing competitions for school and college students.

Incidentally, the day will have a different theme each year. It is declared by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICMS). The theme for this year was ‘Disaster and conflicts through the lens of the Venice charter’.

Chief guest for the programme R. Dhananjayulu, additional general manager, SCR, formally unveiled an item that showcased the evolution and changing patterns of logos of different railways from the pre-independent era at the museum. He also released a coffee mug.

Addressing the gathering, Dhananjayulu appreciated the efforts of the Hyderabad division in the upkeep of the aesthetically designed rail museum.

The highlight of the event was the ‘nukkad nattak’, performed by SCR employees. The play highlighted the steps and initiatives launched by the railways to preserve heritage.

Meanwhile, Yalala Varshita, a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya Trimulgherry, summed up the event best while stating “This event gave us loads of information about the history of railways in India, and exhorted us to preserve our heritage.”