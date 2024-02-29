SCPCR: Revoke Colleges Denying Inter Hall Tickets

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (AP SCPCR) has called for the cancellation of recognition of institutions that have denied hall tickets to Intermediate students in the state, due to fee arrears and insufficient attendance.

SCPCR chairperson Kesali Appa Rao has urged the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), to take decisive measures against institutions involved in such practices.

"This includes the cancellation of recognition for the corporate and private colleges concerned, and registering cases against the respective owners under relevant legal provisions," he said.

This year, students can download their hall tickets directly through the BIEAP website, he added. If students are still facing any issues or harassment from the college management they can reach out to the commission via email at apscpcr2018@gmail.com.