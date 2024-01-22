Science and Library block inaugurated in ZP High School, Masaipet

Hyderabad: A science and library block was inaugurated at the Government Zilla Parishad High School in Masaipet on Monday. Named after Anthi Reddy Gari Keshava Reddy, the block was built with the partnership of local charity, Dr Suguna Ram Mohan Educational Society and three international charities based in the UK — Lions Club of Enfield, Empowerment through Education and Shanta Foundation, at a cost of Rs 60 lakh. The work was completed within six months.

The project is the brainchild of a doctor couple based out in the UK — Dr Madhavi Reddy and Dr. Srikanth Mandumula — who have been working towards empowering the economically disadvantaged through the power of education for the last seven years.

The charities hoped that the block would spur the interest of students and engage them through experiments at the dedicated science laboratory and that the fully equipped library would instill a passion for reading outside the curriculum.

In 2019-20, a complete revamp of the primary school was undertaken by providing it with colourful benches, a library room, and visual learning drawings.