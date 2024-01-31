SCB term extended by a year, again

The tenure of Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) has been extended again for a year by the defence ministry, along with 55 others across the country.Defence joint secretary Rakesh Mittal issued orders regarding the extension. Their SCB term, which was extended earlier for six months, was to end on February 10. The new term, beginning on February 11, 2024, will continue until February 10, 2025.The news has not gone down well with a few who had been rallying for elections that have been on hold for several years now. The elections which were to be conducted last year on April 30 were called off at the last minute.Residents said that along with the need for development funds, the issue of the proposed merger of the GHMC with the SCB — which was expected to improve infrastructure in the cantonment — hangs fire."In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (h) of sub-section (1) and sub-section (4) of section 13 of the Cantonment Act, 2006 (41 of 2006), the Central Government, on being satisfied that for the administration of certain Cantonments, it is desirable to vary the constitution of the Cantonment Boards relating thereto where the term of the members shall expire on 10 February, 2024, hereby makes a declaration to vary the constitution of Cantonment Boards with effect from the 11 February, 2024, for a period of one year, or still such time the said Boards are constituted under section 12 of the said Act, whichever is earlier," Mittal said in the orders released on Tuesday.