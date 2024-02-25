SC judge suggests mediation for quick remedy

Visakhapatnam: Supreme Court judge P.S. Narasimha has suggested mediation in litigation and other out-of-court settlement options, which are more cost-effective, result in faster resolution of issues and reduce stress and anxiety.



Addressing a meeting after laying the foundation stone for a new court complex in Vizianagaram on Sunday, the judge asked lawyers to learn intricacies of mediation, so that justice could be dispensed in a better manner.



“One need not wait for 20 years to resolve a dispute between two brothers or husband and wife,” the apex court judge remarked.



He said in the changing world, when India is hoping to lead the world, judicial officials and lawyers should adapt themselves to the new changes required in the legal system.



The Supreme Court judge advised senior lawyers to guide young professionals, who are coming to district courts for starting their legal career. He said the new court complex in Vizianagaram will have good facilities with basic infrastructure. Lawyers should use these facilities to serve the people.



Speaking on the occasion, AP High Court chief justice of Dheeraj Singh Thakur said lawyers must work impartially, fulfilling the hopes of people and appreciation among them towards courts. He said the central government has sanctioned ₹186 crore for improving the basic infrastructure facilities in courts and has released ₹45 crore. The state government has sanctioned its matching grant of ₹50 crore.



High Court judge U. Durga Prasada Rao disclosed that AP chief justice is evincing keen interest in ensuring that the new court complex reflects the history and culture of the Vizianagaram region.



State advocate general S. Sriram, district portfolio judge Nimmagadda Venkateswarulu, Vizianagaram district judge B. Kalyana Chakravarthi and Vizianagaram Bar Association president K.V.N. Thammanna Setti were present on the occasion.