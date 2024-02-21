Top
Sattar in National Urdu Promotion Council

DC Correspondent
21 Feb 2024 5:06 PM GMT
Sattar in National Urdu Promotion Council
M.A. Sattar, a senior journalist and the chief editor of 'Desh ka Sahara' in Urdu.

Hyderabad: M.A. Sattar, a senior journalist and the chief editor of 'Desh ka Sahara' in Urdu, has been appointed as a member of the National Council for the Promotion of Urdu Language. He is the sole appointee from South India to the body. Sattar thanked Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan for the opportunity and stated that he would take every possible step to promote Urdu at the national and international level. The National Council for the Promotion of Urdu Language is an institute under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, dedicated to promoting Urdu. The department under the Union education ministry formed the new council and appointed several members to serve for a three-year term.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
