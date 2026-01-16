Viksit Bharat is One Where Growth is Inclusive

Born and raised in a farming family in Haryana, Sandy Khanda speaks about how village life shaped his understanding of development, responsibility, and community. In this conversation, he traces his journey from witnessing everyday gaps in health and environment to working toward a more inclusive idea of progress through initiatives like Green Pencil Foundation.









When you look back, where does your journey really begin?

My journey begins in Khanda village in Haryana’s Jind district. I was born into a farming family, and life there was simple but challenging. We did not have easy access to healthcare, conversations around women’s health were almost non-existent, and environmental neglect was something we lived with daily. Those early years shaped how I see the world even today.





How did your childhood in a village influence the way you think about development?

Growing up in a rural setting teaches you responsibility very early. You understand community, interdependence, and resilience. At the same time, you see gaps very clearly, whether it is sanitation, health awareness, or environmental care. Development, for me, has always meant solving these basic issues in a way that respects people’s dignity.





How you started Green Pencil Foundation and India Healthcare Foundation

After moving to Delhi for higher education, I witnessed the everyday impact of air pollution, environmental neglect, and limited healthcare access, especially on women and marginalized communities.

In 2016, a serious accident exposed me personally to the gaps in our healthcare system—the physical, emotional, and financial strain it places on families. That experience became a turning point in my life.

It led me to found Green Pencil Foundation, using education to drive climate action and social awareness, and later India Healthcare Foundation, to focus on preventive and accessible healthcare.

Both reflect my belief that healing people and protecting the environment must go hand in hand to build a stronger India.





What changed when you moved to Delhi for higher education?

Moving to Delhi in 2014 was an eye-opener. On one hand, there was ambition, infrastructure, and opportunity. On the other, there was polluted air, lifestyle diseases, and visible inequality. That contrast made me realise that progress without sustainability and inclusion creates new problems instead of solving old ones.





Was there a moment when you decided to take a non-conventional path?

It was a gradual realisation rather than a single moment. I knew I did not want a career disconnected from ground realities. I wanted to work where education, health, climate awareness, and dignity intersect, especially for communities that are usually left out of mainstream narratives.





What issues felt most urgent for you to address?

Climate responsibility, access to basic healthcare, and gender dignity stood out for me. These issues are deeply interconnected. Environmental damage affects health, lack of health awareness impacts productivity, and silence around women’s health holds entire communities back.





How do you approach change at the grassroots level?

I believe awareness must translate into everyday action. Change cannot remain limited to seminars or reports. It has to show up in daily habits, whether it is how we manage waste, how we think about menstrual health, or how families adopt preventive health practices.





You often speak about dignity while discussing health and climate. Why is that important?

Because solutions that ignore dignity never last. When people feel respected and included, they participate willingly. Whether it is talking about periods, mental health, or sustainable living, dignity is the foundation of long-term behavioural change.





How do collaborations with institutions and governments help your work?

Partnerships help scale impact. Working with government bodies like the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change ensures alignment with national priorities. Collaborations with companies, municipal bodies, and academic institutions help take grassroots learning to a wider audience.





How do you connect climate action with healthcare in your work?

Climate and health are inseparable. Pollution, unsafe water, and poor sanitation directly affect physical and mental wellbeing. By focusing on preventive care and awareness, especially among children and young people, we can reduce long-term health burdens significantly.





What kind of leadership philosophy do you follow?

I stay focused on outcomes rather than visibility. For me, leadership is about listening, learning from communities, and making sure that real-life experiences inform larger decisions. Trust and consistency matter more than quick results.





What does a Viksit Bharat mean to you personally?

A developed India, to me, is one where growth is inclusive, health is preventive, the environment is respected, and women live with dignity. It is not just about economic numbers but about quality of life.





Looking ahead, what keeps you motivated?

The belief that meaningful change is possible when we stay rooted in where we come from. From a small village in Haryana to engaging with national conversations, my motivation comes from knowing that individual responsibility can shape collective progress.



