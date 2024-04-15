Hyderabad: The TSRTC has announced a reduction in bus services during the peak summer heat hours of 12 noon until 4 pm.

The decision comes in response to the scorching heat and reduced public movement observed in the afternoon hours. There is a general advisory against moving out in the hot sun during these hours. Besides, most educational establishments have shut down for the summer or are running half-day classes.

Additionally, early morning trips will start from 5 am on all routes, and late-night services are being extended until midnight, ensuring continuous bus availability for public convenience starting from Wednesday.