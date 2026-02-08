RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Urges People To Detect, Report Infiltrators To Police

Mumbai : Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday urged people to "detect and report" the "illegal infiltrators" to the police. He also urged people not to give them any employment and to be more "vigilant."

Speaking at the Two-Day Lecture Series On '100 Years Of Sangh Journey - New Horizons' in Mumbai, Bhagwat highlighted that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise has already revealed the "foreigners" living in the country.

"The government has a lot to do regarding infiltration. They have to detect and deport. This wasn't happening until now, but it has started little by little, and it will gradually increase. When the census or the SIR is conducted, many people come to light who are not citizens of this country; they are automatically excluded from the process," he said.

"But we can do one thing: we can work on detection. Their language gives them away. We should detect them and report them to the appropriate authorities. We should inform the police that we suspect these people are foreigners, and they should investigate and keep an eye on them, and we will also keep an eye on them.

We will not give employment to any foreigner. If someone is from our country, we will give them employment, but not to foreigners. You should be a little more vigilant and aware," he added. Emphasising the inclusivity of the Sangh, he said that anyone can become 'Sarsanghchalak' (RSS chief), including the SC and STs, as the decision is solely dependent on the work that any individual put for the organisation.

"Kshatriya, Vaishya, Shudra or Brahmin does not qualify for the Sarsanghchalak position (RSS Chief), a Hindu will become the one who works and is best available. A Hindu will become, and that can also be an SC or ST. Anyone can become it depends on the work. Today, if you see, all classes have representation in the Sangh. The decision is taken on the basis of one who works and is best available," he said.

Mohan Bhagwat also backed caste-based reservations and believed that it should continue "as long as needed", as heurged Hindus to remain united despite politicians' efforts to approach voters on the basis of caste.

"Caste-based reservations should continue as long as needed. This will be resolved through goodwill. We shouldn't fight among ourselves. In tough times, we shouldn't break; we should move forward with understanding. Society should maintain unity," he said.

"Politicians say 'I'm Brahmin, vote for me' to gain power; they're vote-bankers. The solution lies in moving forward with goodwill. Politicians are vote wadi," he added.

Further speaking about the recent trade deals with the US, the European Union, UK and other countries, the RSS chief called for prioritising farmers' welfare and pushed for an organic farming-focused approach. "The deal will happen and should keep happening, but we should prioritise our interests. Farmers should own their produce in agriculture. We had organic farming and our own seeds. Farmers had knowledge, but it was taken away. Only a few varieties are left, yet they've sustained us for centuries," he said.

He added, "We should learn from the world but filter it through our own lens. Use science to conquer mortality. My growth should be linked to collective growth, not just individual progress like an animal."