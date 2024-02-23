Revanth Warns Power Staff Over Unnecessary Outages to Bring Congress Disrepute

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday warned officials and staffers of the power department of stringent action over the government noticing that many were resorting to unnecessary power cuts to create poor public perception of the Congress government.

It was also found that a few senior officials and staff working in departments such as irrigation, power, industries, IT and municipal administration, appointed during the previous BRS regime continue to remain loyal to their ‘old bosses’, leaking confidential information to them and conspiring with them to bring disrepute to Congress government.

The Chief Minister said that such officials will no longer be spared. Reddy said the government was supplying more power than during the BRS regime to meet the energy demand, and expressed his anger at power department officials, charging them with failing to discharge their duties sincerely, over reports of power outages from multiple areas.

It was stated that 264.95 million units of power were supplied per day between February 1 and 13 this year, up from 242.44 million units per day in 2023. Last January, 230.54 units of power were supplied per day, while it was 243.12 million units in January 2024.

The Chief Minister grilled the officials about the ongoing misinformation campaign on power cuts before reviewing the Gruha Jyothi and Maha Lakshmi gas subsidy schemes at the Secretariat on Thursday.

Transco and Genco CMD S.A.M. Rizvi sought to explain to Reddy that the power supply increased this year, compared to the corresponding period in 2023, and that the supply was interrupted under the limits of three substations recently. When pressed on a reason for the cuts, officials said that DEs were failing to monitor load fluctuations at substations.

Reddy ordered strict action against such DEs and other officials showing laxity in duty.

He asked officials to inform consumers in the areas of their respective substations in advance about supply interruptions for any reason, be it repairs or maintenance.

Reddy said that any power interruption lasting more than five minutes would be investigated and action taken on all levels of staff, including field staff, appointed during the BRS regime.