Hyderabad: The final rites of Director General of Vigilance and Enforcement Rajiv Ratan, 57, were performed here on Wednesday. He passed away in the city after suffering a heart attack during his morning walk. Due to retire in October, he was investigating the sinking of Medigadda barrage piers.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy visited Maha Prashtanam and paid tributes. The Chief Minister offered condolences to the bereaved family members.

Meanwhile, in a touching tribute, which he circulated to all IPS and police officers, who were all shocked at the tragic news, DGP Ravi Gupta said that he felt a deep sense of sorrow to write about his dear friend.

“Rajiv was not just a colleague or a friend; he was a towering presence, among us-he epitomised strength and self-confidence. His sudden departure has left a void that cannot be easily filled,” read the note.

“Rajiv's journey from the Rashtriya Indian Military College to the National Police Academy (NPA) was marked by discipline and strength, qualities he carried with pride. He was a symbol of resilience and determination, excelling in outdoor activities squash, weightlifting, and workouts in the gym or unarmed combat. His participation and training when we were at the NPA were exemplary unlike many of us.

“As a police officer, he was unwavering in his principles, not compromising beyond what he believed was right. With retirement on the horizon, Rajiv's unexpected passing reminds us of the fragility and uncertainty of life. We were not so much in touch with each of us having a busy schedule and maybe we didn’t miss seeing each other while he was there, yet sadly now will do so. Rajiv's memory will live on in our hearts as we cherish the moments shared and the lessons learned," Ravi Gupta said.