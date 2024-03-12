Revanth Reddy greets Muslims for Ramzan

Hyderabad: The holy month of Ramzan started all over on Monday following the sighting of the moon. It was welcomed with religious fervour and sirens renting the air across all mosques.

‘Saher starts at 5.05 am on Tuesday and the first Iftar will be at 6.31 pm. Mosques are preparing to accommodate more people for prayers and Taraweeh’ recital of the Quran.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy greeted all Muslims on the commencement of Ramzan month. He said, “The holy month inspires one to adopt an ideal life. Regular fasting and divine prayers during the entire month will promote a disciplined lifestyle and spirituality. It also conveys the message of human service to all mankind. Telangana state has set the best example in maintaining secularism and religious harmony.”

He added, “The state government is making sincere efforts to uplift Muslim minorities. Adequate funds will be allocated for their welfare and development programmes.”

Azmat Ullah Hussain, chairman, Telangana Wakf Board, greeted everyone on this occasion. He said, “May Allah give us strength to fast and read the Quran in this holy month.”