Revanth Issues Job Notification to Fill 11,062 Teaching Posts

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday released a ‘mega DSC (district selection committee)’ notification for 11,062 teaching posts in government schools, marking the biggest teacher recruitment drive in the state.

The 11,062 posts include 2,629 school assistants, 727 language pandits, 182 physical education teachers and 6,508 secondary-grade teachers (SGTs). There are 220 school assistant and 796 SGT posts in the special category.

The applications will be accepted from March 4 to April 2, for a fee of Rs 1,000 each, with online examinations set to be held in 11 cities, most likely in June.

While the previous BRS government issued a DSC notification for 5,089 posts on September 6, 2023, it could not conduct the examinations due to the imposition of the model code of conduct for Assembly polls from October 9.

The Congress, in its election manifesto, promised a ‘mega DSC’ to fill teaching vacancies in government schools. After the Congress government led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy assumed office on December 7, 2023, it issued directions to the school education department to identify the vacancies in all government schools and submit a report.

The school education department submitted a report stating that 11,062 posts are available for direct recruitment. Accordingly, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy cancelled the previous notification issued by the BRS government for 5,089 posts, directed officials to add another 6,000 posts and issue a fresh notification for 11,062 posts.

Around 1.77 lakh candidates had applied to the previous DSC notification issued last year. The government clarified that applicants for the previous notification need not reapply and their applications will be considered for the ‘mega DSC.’