Revanth inaugurates Telangana Minority Residential School and College

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday inaugurated the Telangana Minority Residential School and Junior College at Karwan’s Ibrahimbagh.

The chief minister, along with AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, government adviser Mohd Shabbir Ali, Congress leader Balmoor Venkat and Rajya Sabha member Anil Kumar Yadav toured the premises and surveyed the amenities provided to students.

Later, he interacted with residential school students at the science exhibition and art gallery. He personally spoke with several students and inquired about their projects. Students also presented Revanth Reddy a portrait of himself.

The foundation stone was laid in late 2020 by Asaduddin Owaisi, and the two buildings are on a 80,000 sq.ft built up area with four floors and 28 classrooms. The institute also has a 1,800-sq. ft ground, and the entire project cost was Rs 20 crore.

The school management told Deccan Chronicle that students from Golkonda minority residential school will be shifted into the new school, and hoped the government built more schools and colleges to impart quality knowledge on students.

Class 9 students of the school demonstrated their coding prowess, and said their teachers have been teaching coding languages like C and basics of Javascript.

The educational institutes will begin teaching from June 2024.