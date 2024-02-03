Revanth Cabinet Meet Today: Jobs, Power and LPG Subsidies, Budget on Agenda

HYDERABAD: All eyes are on the key state Cabinet meeting scheduled for Sunday, wherein decisions regarding the release of job notifications, implementation of two pre-poll guarantees and the Budget session of the Legislative Assembly are likely to be taken.

With Lok Sabha polls around the corner — given that the Election Commission of India is expected to issue the election notification in the last week of the month — it is widely believed that the Cabinet meeting will take several key decisions to attract voters.

This would also be the first full-fledged Cabinet meeting since the Congress formed the government on December 7, 2023. Although Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had chaired two meetings, they were informal sessions with no major agenda on the cards.

Upon forming the government last December, the Cabinet convened to discuss the implementation of the Six Guarantees, while a second meeting was held on December 10 to accord approval to the Governor’s speech in the first session of the newly constituted Assembly.

Among its pre-poll promises, the Congress promised to issue notifications for Group-I jobs in February, with the state government expected to approve filling up 600 vacancies by the TSPSC. The Cabinet is also expected to approve police recruitment of around 15,000 personnel and a mega DSC notification to fill 12,000 teaching posts in government schools.

The Cabinet is also expected to approve the implementation of two more guarantees from this month, which are likely to be the provision of subsidised LPG cylinders for Rs 500 each and the supply of 200 units of free power to eligible domestic consumers, under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme.

The Cabinet is expected to take a decision on the commencement of the Budget session of the Legislative Assembly and finalise the date to present the 2024-25 Budget. The Budget is expected to be an interim one, on the lines of the one released by the Centre, with the final Budget likely after the Lok Sabha polls and subsequent allocation to states.

The Cabinet is likely to decide on resuming costly land parcels that were allotted or leased out by the previous BRS government for cheaper rates and allottees not utilising the land parcels for intended purposes.