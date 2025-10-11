Research Reveals Sexual Exploitation Risks to Millions of Children in India, South Asia

Hyderabad: The Childlight Global Child Safety Institute said that around one in eight children in South Asia report rape or sexual assault before the age of 18.

Childlight’s Into the Light study is being presented this week in Kerala at Asia’s largest cyber security conference, where Childlight is also working with police across India to use technology to identify abusers and safeguard children

In a meeting with Childlight CEO Paul Stanfield and Professor Debi Fry of Childlight in New Delhi, Shri Priyank Kanoongo, Member, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), appreciated the initiative of fact-finding research on Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Material (CSEAM). He emphasised that such evidence-based efforts are vital for safeguarding children and for shaping effective policies to ensure their protection and well-being



