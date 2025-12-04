Renowned Foot Artist Nadeem Riyasat Ali Shaikh Performs Live in Mumbai

Mumbai: Oberoi Mall marked World Disability Day with a vibrant art showcase in partnership with the Mouth & Foot Painting Artists (MFPA), creating an inspiring and inclusive experience for visitors.

The event featured handcrafted artworks by MFPA artists, with the highlight being a live painting session by Nadeem Riyasat Ali Shaikh, who painted using only his feet. Born without hands, Nadeem has been a part of MFPA since 2008 and continues to inspire audiences with his portraits and sketches. Shoppers and families paused to watch as Nadeem’s remarkable talent and determination came to life on canvas.

Tanu Prasad, CEO – Malls, Oberoi Realty, said, “We are honoured to support and celebrate art and creativity at Oberoi Mall today on the occasion of World Disability Day. Today’s showcase reminds us how powerful creative expression can be when people are given the space to be themselves. We remain committed to fostering an environment that is warm, inclusive, and welcoming to every member of the community.”

Oberoi Mall continues to prioritize accessibility with ramps, complimentary wheelchairs, designated parking, and accessible washrooms. The celebration highlighted the importance of inclusivity, demonstrating how communities can come together to appreciate talent and share meaningful experiences.

The mall, the first in India to receive the prestigious LEED v4.1 O+M: Existing Buildings Platinum certification by USGBC, is committed to environmental sustainability and community engagement. With over 138 global and national brands across fashion, beauty, F&B, and entertainment, Oberoi Mall continues to offer immersive events and specialized services for senior citizens and people with special needs, including baby care rooms and EV charging stations.

This World Disability Day event showcased Oberoi Mall’s dedication to creating a space where art, accessibility, and community spirit thrive.