Rejuvenation of Musi Project Picks up Pace

HYDERABAD: The state government has expedited works related to rejuvenation of 55 km of Musi flowing within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) area. As a part of the exercise, structures on the river bed and the ones that fall under 50 metres from its boundaries are being identified.

GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose has instructed his officials to reject all permissions for layouts, buildings and developmental activities that fall under 50 metres from the Musi river boundaries. The line departments of the state government will identify structures on the Musi river bed from June onwards.

However, all structures on the river bed cannot be termed as encroachments. “The decision pertaining to the measures and action related to the structures will be taken by the state government,” said an official from the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Ltd (MRDCL).

The corporation has called for expression of interest (EoI) for consultancy services aimed at creating an aggregate master plan for the ‘Musi Riverfront Development Project’. A meeting with the consultants is scheduled for next week.

MRDCL officials have interacted with structural engineers and heritage lovers.

Speaking about the Musi development, an official from GHMC town planning wing, said that during the survey that was taken up along the river for the 55 km of Musi flowing within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) they had “covered 14 mandals and many new constructions are happening 50 metres beyond the river.” Other activities that will soon be taken up include development of layouts near Musi through land pooling and cleaning the river in stretches between Chaderghat and ORR East.





