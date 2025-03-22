Reforming prisoners should be the priority: Experts

HYDERABAD: The inaugural two-day National Prison Conference, under the auspices of the Prison World Organisation, which ended on Friday, saw experts, government officials, prison administrators and academics trying to find solutions for improving prisons and helping inmates rebuild their lives.

The conference was inaugurated by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma who said that prison reforms were necessary to reduce crime in society and help prisoners reintegrate after their release.

Retired IPS officer V.K. Singh, founder of Prison World Organisation (PWO), suggested key changes to the prison system. He proposed that 25 per cent of vacant prison positions should be filled by psychologists and social workers, who can support prisoners’ mental health and rehabilitation. He mooted the idea of prison development boards, which could focus on improving prison facilities.

IPS officer Rajshekharan from the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), supported this idea and agreed to advice states on the need to set up such boards.

The conference also highlighted the importance of public-private partnerships. Experts encouraged cooperation between the government, universities, NGOs, and corporate organisations to bring better changes to prisons. Subsequently, a core group will act as a pressure group, ensuring that reforms are implemented in prisons across states.

State DGP Dr Jitendra encouraged everyone to work towards this end.

The PWO was started in 2020 by V.K. Singh, former Director General of Prisons. It is supported by over 60 professionals who are working towards making Indian prisons places of rehabilitation and positive change rather than just punishment.