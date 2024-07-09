Ratna Bhandar of Lord Jagannath’s Srimandir will be opened on July 14

BHUBANESWAR: Ratna Bhandar, the treasure trove of Lord Jagannath’s Srimandir at Odisha’s Puri, is most likely to be opened on July 14. This was informed Justice Biswanath Rath, chairman of the recently reconstituted high-level committee.

The high committee has been formed on the direction of the High Court of Orissa to supervise the inventorisation of valuables including jewellery stored in Srimandir’s Ratna Bhandar.

Rath said that the state government will be given a proposal for the reopening of the Ratna Bhandar on July 14.

“A proposal in this regard will be submitted to the Odisha government," says Justice Rath.

Justice Rath said that the committee reached a consensus that whether the key is available or not or whether it functions or not, Ratna Bhandar will be reopened.

“The Odisha government and the Managing Committee will now have some time to decide. We hope that the government will provide necessary permission to us,” said Justice Rath.

According to Justice Rath, there are three types of ornaments as mentioned in the record of rights. The Temple Management has informed that designated place (room) has been finalised where the ornaments will be shifted. As the temple property cannot be shifted outside, a designated place will be identified inside the temple.

“The committee will see the nature of the ornaments, character of the ornaments (whether 22 or 24 carat), nature of gems. As there are several aspects, the state government needs to make necessary provisions so that inventory work can start. Several teams need to be formed and confidential and experienced people need to be selected,” said Justice Rath.

Ratna Bhandar was last opened for examination of the inventory in 1978.

In the affidavit submitted by the SJTA, it has also been mentioned that there are three chambers in the Ratna Bhandar. The ornaments kept in the inner chamber are never used. Similarly, the ornaments of the outer chamber are used on the occasions of festivals. And for the daily rituals of the deities, the ornaments kept in the current chamber are used.

As per the affidavit, the inner chamber has 50 kilograms 600 grams gold and 134 kilograms and 50 grams silver. While the outer chamber contains 95 kilograms and 320 grams of gold and 19 kilograms 480 grams silver, the current chamber has 3 kilograms 480 grams gold and 30 kilograms and 350 grams silver.